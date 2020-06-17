Vermont State of Emergency could expire by Labor Day

Gov. Phil Scott says his COVID-19 State of Emergency likely won't last past Labor Day.

The State of Emergency is what allows the governor to close certain sectors, issue stay-at-home orders and restrict the size of gatherings.

If our numbers continue to look good, the governor says he's willing to let the State of Emergency expire at the end of the summer.

He's also planning to increase the size of gatherings beyond the 25 people now allowed.

"We anticipate that we will be increasing the number and probably around the same time that we opened everything else up as well, to that 50%, um, uh, threshold. And, uh, because we know that those who are planning weddings are wanting to have their weddings and so forth count on, on this. So we will be, um, I, I'm, I'm assuming in the next week or two, we'll be announcing some sort of, uh, increasing capacity or sizing of those outdoor gatherings," said Scott, R-Vermont.

So press that suit and dry-clean that dress-- you might be going to a summer wedding after all.