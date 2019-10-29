Vermont Statehouse maintenance underway

Big maintenance upgrades are coming to the Vermont Statehouse ahead of the legislative session. The building will be closed for the next two weeks while crews finish painting, carpeting and electrical work.

The governor's ceremonial office and other hallways of the Statehouse are wrapped in protective plastic and the buidling is closed for the next two weeks while crews perform a $100,000 paint job and about half-a-million in electrical upgrades.

"We're changing out the switchgear, which is essentially a gigantic circuit breaker which dates back to I think the 1960's," said Erik Filkorn, who is overseeing the project for the state.

Sargeant-at-arms Janet Miller says the electric work is also a safety measure. "It always helps for lighting and egress and you have to keep all of that in consideration for the safety of everybody," she said.

During the bulk of the work, crews will have to meticulously paint and mold the intricate designs on the ceiling. Crews say it's not only construction but also historic preservation. Much of the carpet is decades-old and requires a gentle touch.

And though the Statehouse construction may be an inconvenience for some people, state leaders say this time of the year was chosen for a specific reason -- It comes between sessions and also avoids the fall tourism season. Lawmakers, legislative staff and Capitol Police are working in other offices in the capitol complex.

Filkhorn says taking the time for the work is a necessary part of preserving the Statehouse. "This building is always full of people, it gets a lot of use. It's a museum, it's a workplace and this was just the best time to get it done," he said.

In the coming weeks crews will also swapping out a 40-year-old diesel generator with a bank of batteries. This will allow the Statehouse to continue operating if Montpelier's power goes out.

