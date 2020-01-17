Vermont Supreme Court affirms Burlington Telecom sale

A big loss in Vermont's highest court for a group of activists who want to undo the sale of Burlington Telecom.

Last March, the city sold BT to Champlain Broadband, an affiliate of Schurz Communications.

As part of the deal, BT's $33 million debt to Citibank was paid off and city taxpayers were reimbursed $7 million of the $17 million BT improperly borrowed from them.

But the plaintiffs wanted taxpayers to get the full $17 million and for state regulators to renege on their approval of the sale.

The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday unanimously rejected those arguments, saying siding with the plaintiffs would not serve the public good.