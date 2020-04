While we are waiting to see how long Governor Phil Scott will extend his stay-at-home order, the Vermont Supreme Court extended theirs.

We're told the judicial emergency will remain in place until May 31.

At 11 a.m. Friday morning, Governor Scott is expected to extend his stay-at-home order.

The current order is set to expire in just a few days, but during a press conference on Friday, he plans to extend it.

We'll bring that to you LIVE.