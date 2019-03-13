Vermont Supreme Court justices hit the road

The Vermont Supreme Court is on the road this week.

Tuesday, the justices heard five cases at the Vermont Law School. Along with law school students, high schoolers from Thetford Academy were also in the audience. Officials say the traveling court allows the public, especially younger generations, to get a firsthand look at the inner workings of the court.

"I've just been very interested in what's going on around our world and I like analyzing politics and I like to learn more about the history of politics," said Frank Loveland of Thetford Academy.

"We have a great oral argument program here but it is great to see the lawyers really arguing these real cases and real clients and you have real things at stake," said Colette Schmidt, a law student.

The Vermont Supreme Court goes on the road twice a year. This fall, the justice will hear cases at a Vermont high school, however, the date and location have not yet been set.