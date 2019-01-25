Vermont Supreme Court overturns penalty in fatal flagger case

The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned a penalty against a cable contracting business involved in a fatal accident that killed a highway flagger back in 2016.

Lawrence Kaminski, 75, was struck and killed on Route 7 in Middlebury after being hit by a utility truck working at the scene. An investigation by the Vermont Occupation Safety and Health Act (VOSHA) review board found the company that operated the truck, Eustis Cable Enterprises, failed to adequately inspect the backup warning beeper on the truck and imposed a $5,000 fine. A lower court later upheld that decision.

But in their ruling Friday, the Vermont Supreme Court said that the VOSHA board had no evidence backing up missed inspection reports on the vehicle in question and said the penalty "cannot stand."