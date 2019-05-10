Vermont Supreme Court rejects Herring appeal

The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by confessed killer Jody Herring to her life without parole prison sentence.

The automatic appeal came following Herring's sentencing for the 2015 shooting deaths of her cousins Rhonda and Regina Herring, her aunt Julie Falzarano, and Vermont social worker Lara Sobel.

Herring admitted she was angry that her family had reported her to DCF, and that DCF then took her two young children. Sobel had worked on her case. She took a plea deal in the case, avoiding trial.

Her lawyers argued in the appeal, among other things, that the judge in the case did not act appropriately in sentencing Herring to life in prison without the chance of parole because he did not say she could not be rehabilitated. Because of that, they said Herring should be able to have treatment and prove she can re-enter society.

But in their ruling Friday, the justices said they found "no error" in the judge's decision.

"While the court's finding that defendant would continue to pose a risk appears to have played some role in its decision to sentence her to life without parole, the court made clear that it was imposing this sentence because of the devastating crime the defendant committed and the toll it took on so many people," the ruling stated.