Vermont Supreme Court rules against UVM in public records case

The Vermont Supreme Court has overturned a ruling in a case involving a student accused of making racist threats at the University of Vermont library in 2017.

The high court Friday ruled that a UVM police affidavit from a student's arrest is a public record even though a lower court judge ultimately did not find probable cause in the case.

Wesley Richter, a UVM student, was accused of using "explicitly racist and threatening language" against black students and diversity initiatives on campus. According to court documents, Richter was in the school library when he said the alleged threats while speaking to his mother in a 10-minute phone conversation. That conversation was overheard by another student who then reported it to police, who later charged Richter with the crime.

The lawsuit, brought by a Vermont Law School student against the university, raised technical questions about public records and transparency.

The university had argued that the affidavit was a subject to confidentiality because it was a judicial record in a case that was later dropped.

In their ruling, the high court disagreed. "We decline to extend a cloak of judicial confidentiality to an agency record simply because it was prepared for a dismissed criminal case. Records like this one, held by executive agencies, are subject to disclosure..."

The court ordered the lower court to re-evaluate the case.