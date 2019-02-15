Vermont Supreme Court rules in 'educational neglect' case

A Vermont mother has won a partial court victory over whether the state had the right to supervise her three children due to "educational neglect."

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday that while the mother's oldest child, a fifth-grader, did fit the classification of Children in Need of Care or Supervision (CHINS) because of repeated truancy, it overturned the CHINS determination for a kindergartner and preschooler.

The case came about after the children's school brought attention to repeated absences for periods as long as a month. The state argued the truancy resulted in missed educational opportunities that put them at risk of harm, especially in light of special needs including a speech problem and Individualized Education Programs.

The mother argued that the state failed to prove that the children's absences were unjustified, and there was no evidence that their well-being was negatively impacted by missing school. She claimed that staying at home was best for the children's well-being because they were sick and the eldest suffered from depression and anxiety from being bullied at school.

In their ruling Friday, the court found that while attending school would benefit the younger children, state law says "services for non-school-age children are voluntary, and a parent's decision to refuse aid or discontinue services for a young child may not be used to presume neglect."

