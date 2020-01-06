Vermont Supreme Court to hear school merger case

The Vermont Supreme Court will be hearing a case that tests the validity of nearly a dozen newly merged school districts.

The court is scheduled to hear the case Jan. 15 that will look at the education reform law, known as Act 46, that encouraged, provided incentives for and compelled some school districts to merge.

Lawyers from 33 school districts, seven select boards, one planning commission and several residents, are seeking to block the law. It took effect last July 1.

The people and groups who brought the suits will argue the law is unconstitutional.

