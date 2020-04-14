Vermont Supreme Court to live-stream arguments on Facebook

The Vermont Supreme Court will be live-streaming oral arguments in a number of cases this week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The justices will hear arguments in three cases on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

The proceedings will be shown live on the Vermont Judiciary Facebook page.

A schedule of the cases can be found on the Judiciary website.

