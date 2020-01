A leader in the local arts community is celebrating a final year on the job.

Following the 2020-2021 season, Jamie Laredo will step down as director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

He has been at the helm of the VSO since 2000 and has spent six decades as a musical performer in roles like soloist, conductor and chamber musician.

Laredo spoke with our Galen Ettlin about his decision to retire and what's next. Watch the video for the full interview.