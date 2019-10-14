Vermont Tech to host weatherization certification training

Weatherization contractors from around the state will gather at Vermont Tech to participate in the Building Performance Institute's Building Analyst Certification training.

VTC is partnering with Efficiency Vermont to help grow Vermont's weatherization workforce. Completion of the course will allow contractors to become partners in Efficiency Vermont's weatherization program. Weatherization can help homeowners save money by reducing heat use and can also lead to less carbon emissions.

Weatherizing incentives were announced this summer by the state's three energy efficiency utilities with hopes to bring weatherizing projects within reach to more moderate-income Vermonters.