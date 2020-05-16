Vermont Technical College nursing graduates honored with drive-in pinning ceremony

Vermont Technical College will be holding their pinning ceremony for nurses on Saturday.

Students graduating from their Bennington two-year nursing program will be offered a drive-in ceremony.

It's taking place from 11 to 11:30 am in the Patricia Hannaford parking lot.

College staff will be masked and wearing gloves, and graduates will not be leaving their cars in order to make this event safe.

They'll also be using a pole to put the ribbon lanyard over graduates heads.

This ceremony has been an important tradition since it began in 1916.