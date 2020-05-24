Vermont Thunder Ride rolls through state despite pandemic

The Vermont Thunder Ride tore down Interstate 89 Sunday, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but they did make some adjustments to their route to maintain social distancing.

David Eckert, President of Vermont Thunder, the group that organizes the Thunder Ride, says this year's event took a lot of coordination to meet state health guidelines. They made some changes, and fewer stops, but it didn't impact the meaning of the day.

"It was a struggle the last couple weeks, talking with state officials and figuring out the safest route of travel, but I think this is going to be another great year, pandemic or not," said Eckert.

Many Vermont Veterans agree -- like Archie Hutchinson and Keith Lyman Sr. They say there couldn't be a better day, or a better reason to ride.

"Perfect weather, good friends, I mean you know we're all friends anybody on a motorcycle is a friend;" Archie Hutchinson said, "and we're all here for the same reason, to support our veterans."

"It's great to get out see other people," said Keith Lyman Sr., "even though we have to be six feet apart."

Lyman Sr. is a Vietnam War veteran, he and many others participate in the Thunder Ride every year to remember and show appreciation to their brothers and sisters that never came home.

"The people that didn't come back, I'm one of the lucky ones," he said, "I came home... and that's what this ride means to me, it's to honor our fallen brothers."

The group got an escort from Vermont State Police and VTrans for the 125 mile trek that started in Sharon and ended in Enousburg. Some riders say the rolling hills on the interstate remind them of the landscape in Vietnam.

For the motorcyclists taking part in Thunder Ride, it's for memories, appreciation, and a commitment to remembering our fallen heroes.

