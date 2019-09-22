Vermont Timber Works owners remain optimistic after fire destroys building

Vermont Timber Works is a staple in the Springfield community. The owners tell WCAX News the loss is gut-wrenching, but they say they're wasting no time getting back on their feet.

"It's a gut punch," said co-owner of Vermont Timber Works Dan Kelleher. "Fortunately no one was hurt, and that's the only thing that matters. It's just a building, and we can build a new building," said co-owner Doug Friant.

The co-owners say after all, it's what they do at Vermont Timber Works, design and build homes.

The Springfield Fire Department got the call around 7:30 Saturday night, and shortly after arriving to the scene, they called in backup.

Investigators say various materials inside a nearby dumpster spontaneously combusted, causing the fire. More than 15 crews responded to tackle the flames. Firefighters didn't leave the until noon on Sunday.

"They did the best they could, but once it got up into the roof, it went," Kelleher said.

"I have never in my lifetime seen flames as high and the billowing smoke as high as I did," said North Springfield resident, Kelly Burton.

Neighbors say they could feel the fire's heat and hear the propane tanks exploding from hundreds of feet away.

"To see something so treasured up in flames was devastating," Burton said.

Inside the warehouse sat brand new equipment, including a number of forklifts and a shipment of timber. All of it, a complete loss. Fire officials say the situation could have been a lot worse.

"There could have been more timber. There could have been many more combustibles in there. At times when they have big jobs, they have a lot of materials inside the factory where they're cutting the timber," said Capt. Bay Wheeler of the Springfield Fire Department.

Despite the devastation, the co-owners remain optimistic.

"That can all be replaced, said Kelleher.

"It's a kink in the works. That's what the construction business is. It always throws you curve balls, and this is a big one, but we'll get through it," Fiant added.

Kelleher and Fiant plan to reconstruct Vermont Timber Works on the same land, over six months. In the meantime they intend to relocate and get back up and running within the next two weeks.

"We're just going to move forward. We're not going to move back. Let's move forward," said Fiant.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.