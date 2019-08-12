Vermont Toy Run draws more than 300 riders

More than 300 motorcycle riders took part in the 33rd annual Toy Run this weekend in Vermont.

The event, organized by United Motorcyclists of Vermont, is aimed at collecting toys to be donated to children in nine Shriners Hospitals.

The Times Argus reports that a total of 344 bikers turned out Saturday for the event, which followed a route from Berlin to the Statehouse in Montpelier. They came from as far away as New York and Maine. Many had stuffed toys strapped to their handlebars. They also raised money.

Eric Rubino, of Windham, Maine, rode 160 miles to help as a marshal. He said it was "heartfelt" to see so many people coming together to help kids.

