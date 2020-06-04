Vermont Troopers Association condemns police action in Floyd death

The Vermont Troopers Association says it strongly condemns the police action in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. Four officers are now charged in Floyd's death and all four were fired.

In a statement, the Vermont Troopers Association said, "We stand with all marginalized communities in their outrage regarding the disturbing and indefensible actions as well as the systemic racism in our nation that contributed to this tragedy."

The Vermont State Police and the governor have condemned Floyd's death, as well. The governor called for all of the officers to be charged, saying it was barbaric and inexcusable.

The first memorial service for George Floyd is Thursday afternoon.

Full statement from the Vermont Troopers Association:

"The members of the Vermont Troopers Association strongly condemn the actions of the police officers in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd. We stand with all marginalized communities in their outrage regarding the disturbing and indefensible actions as well as the systemic racism in our nation that contributed to this tragedy. The violence perpetrated by members of the Minneapolis police department, as well as other cases nationwide, is inconsistent with the core values of our union's members, and the oath we have all taken to protect and serve with equity and justice.

"Our members are committed to the fair and impartial policing policies the Vermont State Police have developed over many years in partnership with the communities we serve. It is our goal to continue to strengthen relationships and trust within all Vermont communities, to ensure everyone feels safe when interacting with a Vermont State Trooper.

"We stand by the oath we have all taken, to protect the rights of everyone in Vermont, and to protect them as they make their voices heard in the form of peaceful protest. We want to ensure protesters are kept safe and our communities are free from acts of violence.

"We believe it is our duty to the citizens of Vermont, to perform our jobs with fairness, equity and compassion. We are saddened by these recent events and will use them to strengthen our resolve as members of the Vermont State Police.

"The Vermont Troopers Association represents the men and women of the Vermont State Police in the ranks of Trooper and Sergeant."