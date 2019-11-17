Vermont Youth Climate Congress

Middle, high school and college students are joining the Climate Solutions Caucus in Montpelier today

Their goal is to get state leaders to move away from fossil fuels and urge them to protect the future by taking immediate action to address the climate crisis.

The Vermont Youth Climate Change Congress invites all students statewide to join their peers in standing up for bold climate action at the State House from 12:30 to 4:30 PM. They hope to see 150 to 200 students with over thirty schools represented.