Vermont activates Waterbury emergency ops center

Vermont officials on Wednesday activated the state's emergency operations center to coordinate resources in the fight against the coronavirus.

The facility at the state office complex in Waterbury is where officials can disseminate and coordinate information and resources across the state.

The Department of Health, Emergency Management, and other agencies are based there to give guidance to communities on how to deal with the disease if it spreads. Though there's just one confirmed case now, leaders say they're preparing for a more widespread outbreak.

Vt. Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann says the fight against coronavirus changes by the day and that they're paying attention to how it behaves in other countries to determine what to take. "Really, our strategy here is to ensure that we can protect the integrity of the health care system and ensure that we are communicating and making the most information available so Vermonters can make decisions for the health and safety of their family," she said.

This isn't the first time the center's been brought online. Emergency management uses it during natural disasters such as the flooding back in the fall. The center is also giving guidance to schools, hospitals, and elder care facilities across Vermont.

