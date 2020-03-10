Vermont to activate emergency ops center for virus response

The state of Vermont is activating its emergency operations center to help experts prepare for the potential widespread transmission of the coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott issued the order Tuesday to activate the Vermont State Emergency Operations Center as part of the state's emergency management plan. The center will organize efforts to fight the spread of the virus and share information with state and local officials.

Vermont health officials say one person has been diagnosed with the virus. That person is hospitalized in Bennington.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

