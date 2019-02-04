Vermont actor featured in national Super Bowl ad

The Super Bowl isn't just about football, it's also about the ads.

Like a spot for Stella Artois, which includes a cameo from the Vermonter formerly known as the Most Interesting Man in the World.

Jonathan Goldsmith was the face of Dos Equis beer but that ended a couple years ago.

We found Goldsmith plenty interesting when we visited him at his home in southern Vermont a couple years ago. The actor enjoys his quiet time there and works with the Vermont chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.