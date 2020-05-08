Vermont adds more pop-up testing sites

As Vermont ramps up COVID-19 testing, it’s adding more pop-up testing sites for health care workers, first responders and child care providers who are serving essential workers.

One will be open on Saturday in Colchester. Additional testing sites for those workers will be open next week in Bennington, Brattleboro and Hartford, the Vermont Department of Health said Friday.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact their primary care providers to get referred to a testing site.

The Health Department says people who do not have a primary care provider may call 211 to connect with a clinic for a referral to a test site.

