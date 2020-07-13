Vermont agriculture agency warns of rabbit disease

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture is warning about an exotic disease that affects both wild and domestic rabbits and is spreading through the western United States.

State Veterinarian Kristin Haas says the state is greatly concerned for Vermont rabbit owners, including several agricultural operations.

The state is encouraging owners of domesticated rabbits to maintain strict biosecurity standards and to avoid importing rabbits from the states where the disease has been identified.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife is monitoring the deaths of wild rabbits.

The virus is not related to the coronavirus and it does not infect humans or other domestic animals.

7/12/2020 3:36:21 PM (GMT -4:00)