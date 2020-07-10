Vermont aims to stockpile 180-day emergency PPE supply

Some hospitals in states experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases are reporting a shortage of PPE.

Vice President Pence says health care workers in those areas should preserve and reuse face masks and other protective equipment. Vermont officials say the goal is to have a 180-day supply in its stockpile. Right now they have about half that.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is also in short supply in some areas. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday announced that the state will send the medication to Florida to help until federal shipments arrive.

