Vermont airports win federal grant money

Several Vermont airports will get a total of nearly $1 million in federal infrastructure money.

The Morrisville-Stowe State Airport in Morrisville will get $54,000.

The Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Newport will receive $297,000 in grants to acquire easements for approaches.

And the Franklin County State Airport in Swanton will be receiving $608,000 to install perimeter fencing.

The grants were announced Monday by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. They're part of a series of $495 million in grants that are the second allotment of $3.2 billion for the airport improvement program.