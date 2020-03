You're now being asked to call 2-1-1 with questions about coronavirus.

Vermont and New Hampshire state leaders say people on the other end of the call are ready to help you out.

Governor Chris Sununu says 2-1-1 is serving as a coordinated response to coronavirus with the Health Department and Homeland Security.

In addition to calling 2-1-1, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has set up their own hotline.

If you think you're sick, contact your health provider by phone.