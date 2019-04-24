Vermont and federal officials to verify flood damage

The state of Vermont says it will be working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to verify damage caused by last week's flooding.

Representatives of Vermont Emergency Management and the Vermont Agency of Transportation are expected to meet with FEMA officials Wednesday morning in White River Junction. The team plans to travel to communities in seven counties affected by the April 15 flooding caused by rain and snow melt that damaged roads around the state.

Vermont officials say they have identified more than $2 million in damages to public infrastructure, which is double the amount needed to qualify for federal assistance. They say the counties of Bennington, Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor have also shown public infrastructure damages exceeding the threshold to qualify for assistance.

