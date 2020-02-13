Vermont angler charged with taking fish illegally

A Franklin County ice angler is accused of illegally harvesting muskellunge caught in Lake Champlain.

Vermont State game wardens got multiple tips about someone posting pictures to social media that showed the large muskie along with other fish that were caught.

The person told wardens they did not know what they caught was off-limits.

The angler was charged with taking the fish illegally and fined.

Anglers may legally target and catch muskies in Vermont, but only on a catch-and-release basis as the state works to restore the population of the native species.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials remind people that if you can't identify a fish you caught, you should return it to the water immediately.