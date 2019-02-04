Vermont anglers decry proposal to close fish hatchery

Vermont's angling community says a proposal to close one of the state's five fish hatcheries as part of money-saving effort would have a significant impact on the number of fish that could be stocked in the state's lakes and rivers.

In his budget address last month, Republican Gov. Phil Scott proposed closing the Salisbury Fish Culture Station.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter tells Vermont Public Radio his department needed to find $250,000 in savings and closing the hatchery was the best option.

Bob Samsom of the Lake Champlain Walleye Association say the state will lose far more in economic activity than it will gain in savings.

The Salisbury Fish Culture Station, which opened in 1931, is where the department raises brood stock.

