Vermont anglers preparing for trout season opening

Vermont's traditional trout fishing season opens next weekend.

The first day of the season this year is Saturday, April 13.

State Fisheries Biologist Bret Ladago says conditions may be challenging, given the recent cold weather and deep snow pack. He says anglers fishing early in the spring may need to adjust their tactics based on the conditions.

He says finding a small to medium river or stream that is clear of ice and not too murky from spring runoff "can be key."

He says trout may be slow to bite, particularly if water temperatures are around freezing, so it's important that the bait, lure or fly is visible.

The season lasts until Oct. 31.

