Vermont attorney general investigating police department

Vermont State Police investigated a local police department for alleged improper conduct during a criminal investigation last year after a complaint from a state's attorney.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver confirmed she'd asked for an investigation of the Bellows Falls Police Department last July. She declined to say what prompted her request.

Bellows Falls village trustees learned the news of the investigation Monday.

A Vermont State Police spokesman confirmed that an investigation concluded in the fall and was forwarded to the Vermont attorney general's office.

The attorney general's office said they expect to conclude the review shortly.

