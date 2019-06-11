Vermont attorney general to review dismissed murder cases

A response on Tuesday from Vermont's attorney general to the governor over his call to review three murder or attempted murder cases that were dismissed by the Chittenden County state's attorney.

In a letter, Attorney General T.J. Donovan said he would conduct a thorough review of the dismissed cases to see whether new charges should be filed.

But he also noted that the state's attorney is responsible for prosecuting crimes in her jurisdiction and he said he trusts the departments of Public Safety and Mental Health to carry out their duties.