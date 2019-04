It was a gray, sloppy day. So we're going to brighten things up with some friends.

Vermont author and gentleman farmer John Churchman of Essex brought in his new lamb named Moonbeam, the ultimate sign of spring!

He also brought along the bunny Fern, who is the star of his newest book, "The Easter Surprise." He told our Galen Ettlin all about it. Watch the video for the full interview.