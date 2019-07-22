Vermont author shares story of search for birth records

A Vermont author is fighting internationally for freedom of information.

Ten years ago, Ontario became Canada's fourth province to approve open records. These records include a citizen's right to view adoption papers. But there is still a catch: Only people who have been legally adopted may view the records.

Nadean Stone is a Vermont author who was born in Canada. She spent decades trying to track down her birth parents following her adoption at a young age. She recently wrote a memoir about her journey.

Stone spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the book, her journey and her goal to petition the provincial government to amend laws and allow children equal access to their birth records. Watch the video for the full interview.

Stone's book is "No Stone Unturned: A Remarkable Journey to Identity." You can buy it online and in bookstores. It's also free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.