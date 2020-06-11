Vermont awarded EPA money to clean brownfield sites

Vermont will get $660,000 to clean up brownfield sites, those are developed properties with known or suspected pollution.

The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development will get $300,000.

The Northwest Regional Planning Commission and the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission will each get $180,000.

The funds will be used to continue progress in reusing vacant and abandoned properties and turning them into things like housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services and commerce opportunities.

The money is part of $6.9 million awarded by the EPA nationwide.