Vermont bans government agencies from using some tech products

Vermont has banned state government agencies and vendors from using technology products such as Huawei and Kaspersky over security concerns.

State Agency of Digital Services Secretary John Quinn announced the ban Tuesday in a directive to all executive branch divisions.

The Burlington Free Press reports the ban applies to technologies made by several companies, including AO Kaspersky Lab, Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp.

The state follows a directive by the federal government that cited concerns over links between Kaspersky officials and Russian government agencies.

Quinn says Chinese companies were included over similar concerns that their technology could be used for espionage.

Quinn says he doesn't believe the state government uses any products or services from companies on the list. He says he believes some vendors do.

