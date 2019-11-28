Vermont bar shuttles people in to share Thanksgiving dinner

Multiple organizations, restaurants and bars in our region stepped up this Thanksgiving to make sure no one goes hungry. But one Winooski bar went the extra mile. Our Calvin Cutler shows you how.

On Thanksgiving Day, it's a space for people to share a meal. For the second year in a row, the Last Stop Sports Bar in Winooski hosted people from across the community, offering free meals and clothes.

After posting about needing donations on social media, friends, family and complete strangers donated a flood of Thanksgiving food, desserts and clothes.

It's not just a bar, it's much bigger than a bar in it brings so many people together. And again, it's not just people that need these things, need food, need clothing-- it brings friends together," said Kiley Bourdeau, the manager of the Last Stop.

But since Last Stop's tradition is so new, organizers say it's been difficult getting the word out about the meal. That's why the owners and their friends hit the road, picking people up from area shelters and providing free, round-trip transportation service.

Shannon Garrett, one of the owners of the Last Stop, spent the afternoon taxiing people across the community.

"There's no separation; we're all united today. There's no separation of like you're a volunteer, you serve only or, oh, you're here to eat. Everyone eats together, everyone takes clothes together," Garrett said.

Garrett says those who come to the Last Stop come from a variety of backgrounds.

The Last Stop has been several bars over the years, but it has always served the purpose of bringing people together.

And though some may be separated from family because of distance or other reasons -

"I'm not with my family per se, but finding other family to be with and enjoying the spirit of the holidays and the giving, I really appreciate it," one guest said.