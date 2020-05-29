Vermont barbers, hair stylists get back to work

Many Vermont barbers and hair stylists were back in action Friday with new coronavirus restrictions.

It's a day many have been waiting for for around two-months. "Getting my haircut finally," said Steve Cicio of Northfield.

At Zuri Eco-Friendly Salon on Montpelier, co-owner Melodie Laporte says stylists are doing everything they can to make clients feel like it's a normal appointment. "We want them to feel like they're safe here and that we care and that we're doing all we can," she said.

Masks, extra cleaning, socially-distant seating areas and a check-in list are just a few of the new procedures. The salon even created an outdoor tent for clients who want an added layer of protection.

"It definitely is a little extra work and little bit more time for us, but it's worth it to be back at work," Laporte said.

Down the road in Barre, the phones were ringing nonstop at Off the Top Barbershop. "I'm booked right up for 3 weeks," said owner Richard Gariboldi.

It's the first time they can't do walk-in appointments in over 50 years of business. Not all clients minded. "It was great. I called them a couple times, they said we're doing... I got an appointment booked and I signed up, and they gave me this one. They were very nice, very accommodating," said Jim Soutar. The Barre resident says he comes to the shop for more than just a haircut. "Come here to have conversations, figure out what's going on around the city."

The pandemic may have hit these small businesses hard, but they say dedicated clients will help them make up their losses. "It's kinda rough on the business, but I guess we'll make it through like anything else, you know," Gariboldi said.

