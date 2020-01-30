Vermont bear hunters took record number of animals in 2019

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says bear hunters in the state had the best season ever.

Preliminary numbers released Thursday showed that hunters took a record 750 black bears during the two-part, early and late hunting seasons. The previous high was 728 animals in 2004 and the average over the last 10 years was 597.

Vermont bear biologist Forrest Hammond says the results are consistent with the goal of maintaining the state's bear population to between 4,500 to 6,000 bears. He says 50 years ago there were an estimated 1,500 bears in the state, most in the mountains. Today they are found statewide.

