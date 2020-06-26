Vermont bishop on changes he'd like to see to the Catholic Church

Vermont's Catholic bishop says he'd like to see changes in the church to attract more young people.

We told you the diocese plans to close three more churches in Vermont, in large part because of a priest shortage and fewer people in the pews.

Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Burlington Catholic Diocese told our Darren Perron younger people aren't showing up because they feel they don't need organized religion or they would like the church to relax its strict rules.

Watch the video to see part of Darren's interview with the bishop. You can see the whole thing Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on "You Can Quote Me."