Vt. boasts best in the nation rates; health experts still want you to follow guidelines

Governor Phil Scott is praising Vermonters for moving in the right direction saying Vermont is the best in the nation right now for coronavirus cases. But Vermont health experts say a holiday doesn't cancel the basics

Vermont health experts are asking you to be patriotic this weekend by protecting others by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, washing your hands and staying home when you're sick.

Plus, if you're spending the weekend outside, drink water, wear sunscreen, check for ticks, wear a life jacket and know the quality of the water you're in.

In a post on social media, Governor Scott says between last Friday and this past Wednesday, Vermont had the lowest average test positivity rate in the nation.

The rate is just 0.4 percent.

This comes as outbreaks are increasing in other parts of the country.

Governor Scott says it's your responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus. He encourages people to continue to stay smart and safe and follow health department guidelines.