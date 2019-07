The summer weather has arrived and that may have you headed to a Vermont lake or waterway to cool off.

Marshfield/Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife-John Hall

But there are places you can't go. Vermont Fish and Wildlife says there is no swimming at the state's 196 boat launches.

They say it's too dangerous to have swimmers in the water where boats come in and out.

If you're caught breaking the rule, you could face a $162 fine.