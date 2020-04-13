Vermont boat ramps open for early season anglers

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says the state's nearly 200 fishing access areas remain open for public use.

The dock installations, spring maintenance clean-up and portable toilets have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fishing in Vermont is still encouraged for residents within 10 miles of their homes as a healthy activity under Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency order to stay home.

Trout season opens for the season April 11.

Catch-and-release fishing for bass is already in full swing, and bullhead, crappie, perch, and other panfish are moving into warming shallow bays and are willing to bite.

4/11/2020 2:50:44 PM (GMT -4:00)