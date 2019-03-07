Vermont border town says goodbye to booze ban

Residents in the tiny border town of Holland are saying 'bottoms up' after a vote this week to get rid of a prohibition-era rule that banned booze. The town was one of only four "dry" towns in Vermont -- a distinction shared with Maidstone, Baltimore and Athens.

In a town named Holland, you might expect to find a windmill. But in this town where cows out number people, what you won't find is alcohol for sale.

"We are a small town. We have about 600 residents -- mostly rural, lots of farmland," said Diane Judd, Holland's town clerk. "It's been dry, so it stayed dry, and it's never been voted on."

Holland sits right on the U.S. -- Canadian border. During prohibition days, alcohol was smuggled here. But as most of America went wet, Holland stayed dry, until Tuesday.

On Town Meeting Day residents decided to change that. The voice vote passed without opposition. "Nobody said no. Like I said, everybody thought it was a great thing," Judd said.

But no one will be rushing out to get a drink in town any time soon because there is no where to go. "We don't have any stores, we don't have any restaurants, we don't have anything," Judd said.

But that could change. The news has the town buzzing that there is now one less hoop to jump through if someone wanted to start a local watering hole. "It could be a store, it could be a restaurant, it could be a brewery -- brew pub -- anything like that. The opportunity is there now," said Jason Marcoux, a local resident.

But Judd says no matter what happens, the party is just getting started. "It's not that we didn't drink, you just couldn't buy it here," she said

Giving another reason to love Holland.