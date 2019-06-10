Vermont-born musical takes home 8 Tony Awards

A Vermont artist's work won big at the Tony Awards! The musical Anais Mitchell developed right here in the Green Mountains took home eight Tony Awards Sunday night.

Our Cat Viglienzoni caught up with Mitchell's proud parents Monday.

"Hadestown" is set in Hell but Sunday night its Vermont-based artists were in heaven.

"I never expected to be holding one of these in my hand. For real. And it's heavy. It's heavier than I thought," Anais Mitchell said.

New Haven native Mitchell's "Hadestown" -- a musical re-envisioning of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Euridice -- won big at the 73rd Tony Awards, taking home eight awards including best musical.

We caught up with Cheryl and Don Mitchell, Anais' parents, at their New Haven home. They're still recovering from hosting about 50 of Anais' Vermont friends for a late-night watch party.

"I didn't think we would get that rowdy but when award came out we were on our feet cheering, pumping our fists," Don said. "It was pretty cool."

Proud parents who said they knew their daughter's work would take home the trophies.

"We knew she was going to win," Cheryl said.

"Some of our guests were concerned that she might not win and it might be kind of a downer party. But we had no doubt in our mind that she was going to win," Don said.

"I just had this flash of 'It's going to win Tonys,'" Ben Matchstick said.

Matchstick was part of the original show when it debuted at the Old Labor Hall in Barre 13 years ago, designing the set, directing and playing Hermes. Mitchell, in her acceptance speech, gave its origins and Matchstick a shout-out.

"It's been a really, really long road with this show and so I share this with so many people-- Ben Matchstick... and everybody from the early days in Vermont where this show began," Anais said.

"Our first production was after one week of rehearsal in the Old Labor Hall," Matchstick remembered. "We had about 60 people in the audience."

Seeing how far it has come, he says, was emotional.

"I am intensely proud," Matchstick said. "As soon as I heard the music again on Broadway, I just got this wave of immense joy, pleasure, the hard-fought battles of getting the show to where it was."

Fellow Vermonter Michael Chorney of Lincoln also took home his own statue for Best Orchestration. He, too, gave his home state a shout-out.

"Speaking for myself, I want to thank my friends and family in Vermont, the birthplace of Hadestown," Chorney said.

"Every time somebody said Vermont, we would all jump up and cheer," Cheryl said.

Back at the Mitchells', they're still reliving their daughter's success and ready to support her in whatever comes next.

"She's not my little girl anymore," Don said. "She belongs to the world."