A Vermont brewery is again being named the best in the world by a global website.

Ratebeer says Hill Farmstead Brewery is taking home the title for the sixth year in a row and the seventh time in the last eight years.

The website is for craft beer enthusiasts.

Twenty-five of Hill Farmstead's beers were included in the best beers by style in the world for 2019.

It also took the national and state titles for best brewery in the U.S. and Vermont.

Click here for listings of all the winners.