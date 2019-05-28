Derby Line bridge named for local veteran

A Vermont bridge has been named for a local World War II Marine Corps veteran.

The Caledonian Record reports that family, friends, neighbors, veterans and state and local officials gathered Monday night to dedicate the bridge in Derby Line village to Joseph "Joe" Queenin, who died in 2017 at age 93.

Queenin was known as "the mayor of Derby Line" village.

The recently rebuilt bridge crosses Interstate 91 just south of the U.S.-Canadian border is now the Joe Queenin Memorial Bridge.

In addition to his military service, Queenin worked for the U.S. Postal Service and served for many years as a youth sports volunteer and later in life as a lead volunteer at the local hospital.

Republic representative Lynn Batchelor of Derby Line said Queenin had "earned his mayorship."

