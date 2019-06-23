Vermont businesses at the Fancy Food Show

Twenty-four food producers from Vermont are in New York City this week for the annual Summer Fancy Food Show. The event is North America's largest marketplace devoted to specialty food and beverage producers. People are looking for the chance to connect and promote their products to national and international buyers.

Of the twenty-four Vermont Vendors, about half will be a part of an exhibit dedicated to Vermont specialty food producers. One of those companies is Vermont Nut Free Chocolates. Mark Elvidge is the President and CEO of Vermont Nut Free Chocolates and is on the board of the Vermont Specialty Food Association.

"If you are there year after year, you lend credibility and buyers see your company consistently there and sometimes it takes a couple of contact points with buyers to actually then have room for your product or have an interest in your product or list you and bring you in," said Elvidge.

There are about 120 members of the Vermont Specialty Food Association. The Fancy Food show starts June 23 and runs through June 25.

