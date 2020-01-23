Vermont businesses call for action on climate change

Vermont businesses took to the Statehouse on Thursday to call for action on climate change.

More than 100 employees showed up to lobby lawmakers to take more decisive steps to combat what they say is an urgent crisis.

Burton talked about the impact of climate change on the snowboarding seasons. And SunCommon spoke about how 40 percent fewer Vermonters installed solar last year.

The overarching message from these businesses was that climate change action does not have to be at odds with a strong economy.

"You cannot live a healthy life on a sick planet. And you cannot have a healthy business on a sick planet. Unchecked, climate change will continue to have a devastating impact on our economy, our health and our planet," said Kate Ogden of Seventh Generation.

The group is asking lawmakers for four things: to support the Global Warming Solutions Act, to commit to 100 percent renewable energy in 10 years, to modernize the state's efficiency utilities and to join the Transportation and Climate Initiative.